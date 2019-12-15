Bosnia offers to release Nigerian students mistaken for illegal migrants

Bosnian government has told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that two Nigerian students who say they were wrongfully deported to Bosnia from Croatia will soon be sent home, but haven’t given a specific date for their return.

The students who were attending a university table tennis championship in Croatia say they were mistaken for illegal migrants.

According to Alexander Abia and Kenneth Eboh, they were walking in Zagreb in mid-November when Croatian police officers took them to a local station.

After being questioned, they say they were dropped off in a van near the border and told at gunpoint to walk to Bosnia.

They say the Croatian authorities didn’t let them return to their hotel to get their passports which showed they had valid visas.

The Croatian government has denied this, stating that the students disappeared after checking out of their hotel voluntarily.

Mr Abia and Mr Eboh say since arriving in Bosnia over three weeks ago they’ve been in two migrant camps, and describe the conditions as poor.