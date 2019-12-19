Kindly Share This Story:

BY NKIRUKA NNOROM

Boomerang Havas Africa has once again reaffirmed its position as a leading marketing communications company in the world after being named one of the top 50 in the 100 marketing and advertising agencies in the world at MADcon Conference and Awards 2019 in Dubai.

MADcon Conference and Awards is reputed for providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the marketing industry.

Receiving the awards on behalf of Boomerang Havas Africa, Mr. Lanre Oyegbola, Managing Director/CEO, Boomerang Havas Africa, said, “We are humbled and glad to be recognized as one of the best 100 marketing communications agency in the world in 2019. This is a confirmation of two things; that impossible is nothing and that we can always bring something out of nothing.”

He reiterated that Boomerang Havas Africa will continue to change the narrative and disrupt the marketing and advertising space through its combined focus on being locally relevant and globally significant, while dedicating the award to the hard working, passionate and dedicated team at Boomerang Havas Africa and the clients and partners.

It will be recalled that Boomerang Havas has consistently played a leading role in Nigeria Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) industry. In 2018, the agency ranked one of the top ten media agencies in Nigeria by Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency industry, (RCEMA) a Paris based global company that evaluates media agencies across the world. This ranking was done on the performance of agencies in terms of their competitiveness at pitches, business performance and creativity, momentum resources and agency capability.

Boomerang Havas Africa, a 360-degree IMC firm based in Nigeria is a member of the Havas Group, the 5th largest communications group with headquarters in Paris and provides a wide range of communication solutions to global clients in media strategy, media buying and digital marketing, branding, experiential, sports marketing, events solutions, content development, gaming and public relations.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: