Bonnke’s death a great loss to Nigeria, Africa – Buhari

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday joined Christendom at large in mourning the death of renowned evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, who died at the age of 79.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described Bonnke’s transition as a great loss to Nigeria, Africa, and the entire world.

The President condoled with the government and people of Germany, family, and friends of the great preacher and teacher of the Bible, and all his co-labourers in the vineyard and prayed that the good Lord would comfort all those that mourned him.

He affirmed that Bonnke’s crusades in Nigeria, across Africa and the globe strongly accentuated the message of Jesus Christ and his vision and zeal for the salvation of souls.

These, according to him, clearly helped the world in understanding the power of love and kindness as a universal language.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would accept the soul of the departed preacher and believed that his legendary contributions to the body of Christ through teaching and writing would always be remembered for posterity.

