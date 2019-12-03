BOMA JULIUS: Developing careers in the Oil And Gas Sector

He is a drilling fluids specialist with a passion for imparting knowledge. Engr. Boma Femi Julius is the CEO of Globat Oil and Gas Skills, a training institute which specializes in petroleum processes, technical and operational procedures as well as project management.

An alumnus of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri where he obtained a bachelor’s of engineering degree in polymer and textile engineering, Julius started his career in the oil and gas industry as a mud engineer with Geo-Fluids Limited and he has gone on to work with a number of companies across Africa and the Middle East including Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Saudi Aramco. To further enhance his skills, he also trained at Petroskills and Murchison Drilling School both in the US.

According to him, he was inspired to set up the institute because a large number of Nigerian oilfield workers don’t have the funds to go abroad for training. He said, “Training people has always been a part of me.

During the course of my career abroad, I discovered that even though the Local Content Act has helped in empowering Nigerians with oil and gas skills, the level of education is still low. “Oftentimes, some of my friends in Nigeria would call me to explain certain processes to them, so I decided to set up Globat Skills to enhance technical and professional competence among our engineers because it is expensive to go abroad for training.”

He added that training at the institute, which is based on the American Petroleum Institute (API) curriculum, covers theory and practical sessions with the approval of the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR). Also, Globat Skills is affiliated with reputable oil and gas training institutes which assist in international certification for trainees.

Since the inception of the company in 2015, the company has contributed to the career progression of Nigerians in the oil and gas sector, some of whom are now gainfully employed in Kuwait, Gabon, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

“When we started, I wanted our trainees to be the best, so I brought in professionals from different areas of the industry to teach various courses”, Julius said.

“These are leading technical experts adept in addressing the challenges the industry is facing today as they combine academic-based learning with hands-on training. We bring in experts from the US among other countries to train our students.

“This is our way of contributing to the local content initiative and we have been getting recommendations from our past students. It gladdens my heart to know that we are developing careers and helping people to gain employment.

“When we started, people were coming on their own, but now, we have companies that are sending their staff members for training”.

With a vision to build an institute that will outlive him, Julius informed that a branch of the institute will soon be established in Lagos and Ghana, while the South African branch will start classes in the first quarter of 2020.

“I have observed that the reason we don’t have indigenous companies that are over 50 years is that the entrepreneurial understanding and exposure of most business owners in Nigeria ends within the satisfaction of their respective families”, he said.

“The founder of Julius Berger is no more, but the company is challenging the trend to meet up with the standards of the modern.

“The vision for us is big, but the immediate plan is to stabilize our current structure. We are also working on extending our services to cover recruitment for oil and gas firms in Nigeria, such that we can assist our students with job placements after training”.

Vanguard