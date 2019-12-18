Boko Haram insurgents kill 14 in Chad village

Kindly Share This Story:

At least 14 people were killed and five others injured after Boko Haram fighters attacked Kaiga, a fishing village in western Chad on Tuesday, government officials said.

13 persons, according to the prefect of the region, Imouya Souabebe, have also been declared missing after the hoodlums struck.

He said: “There were 14 dead, five wounded and 13 missing in the attack near the village of Kaiga on the shores of Lake Chad.”

The terror group has killed about 50, 000 people in Nigeria and other countries in the Lake Chad region in a bid to establish to Islamic caliphate in North Eat Nigeria and other countries in the region. (AFP)

Vanguard

