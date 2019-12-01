Boko Haram: Family, clerics key to ending violent extremism – Mamud

ABUJA- A Deputy Director and researcher at the National Defence College, NDC, Abuja, Dr. Yusuf Abubakar Mamud has said that engaging the families and religious leaders is key in tackling the menace of violent extremism in the country.

Dr. Mamud has also advised the Federal Government to start thinking of the possibility of regulating public preaching because of the way some of the preachers indoctrinate their followers.

READ ALSO:

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the weekend ahead of the twin book launch, Dr. Mamud, who has been a researcher at the NDC for about 20 years, said his lengthy studies and experience prove that the family unit is key to tackling the ignorance which fuels extremism.

He argued that engaging the family and religious leaders by government, security agencies and other stakeholders could serve as a panacea in ending the scourge of violent extremism like Boko Haram as being experienced in Nigeria.

Mamud was of the opinion that a softer approach to preventing and countering extremism and terrorism, can be implemented successfully using the family and religious leaders, without forgoing the military offensive and counter attacks.

This his perspective is contained in a book – ‘In God’s Name We Fight: Embracing and Renouncing Violent Extremism’ – which he is expected to be formally launched this week, alongside another book of his on struggles and triumphs of the average Nigeria youth, titled ‘Turning Forty’.

He said that the hard military power approach was relevant, but afterwards, there was the need to identify individual family groups and religious groups to ask pertinent questions that have to do with the solutions.

According to him, “The import of this story is that, when you want to counter violent extremism, we must adopt a different approach and that approach is that, we must start from the family unit and members of the religious group in that society. The take here is that every member of Boko Haram today that is existing, came from a family, they did not drop from the sky.

“And if indeed they actually came from a family and we try to engage the family, we will be able to understand some of the background issues that pushed that person into that behavior and with that we will be able to develop evidence based response on how we can make such person to renounce such behavior.

“What I am trying to say here is that, the family is key in countering violent extremism. Secondly, members of the religious group or people we call influencers in the society are also central when we are talking about countering violent extremism.

“My advice to government is that, if we must move forward in this, yes in as much as I believe that the hard power approach is still very relevant but when we have been able to contain escalation of violence, we should now try identify the various individual families and members of the religious group, sit with them and ask them very pertinent questions on the way forward and not we bringing solutions and given to them, those solutions cannot give what they want.

“We should ask them what do you think we should do to solve this problem and not we constituting threats to those societies.

“Ignorance is basically the driver of violent extremism. Most of those that get into this are totally ignorant of what they are saying they are pursuing.

“Another key important issue is the government security forces. I am not saying that they are not doing well, but I am saying that they need some new form of training. If possible, the military institution will start having a robust curriculum in preventing and countering violent extremism so that they should be able to understand the dynamics and the drivers and some of the issues they have to put in front in the cause of trying to counter violent extremism.”

Dr. Mamud, who also advised that public preaching by clerics needs to be regulated and closely monitored by government and security agencies, further called for a rejig of the curriculum of the military institutions and training to factor in family intervention and other relevant social indices.

He said, “And the last one which we cannot totally stop is the area of bad influence. My advice to the Government is that we are getting to a point where the government has to start looking at regulating public preaching because.”

He expressed worry that young boys in the North where violent extremism is prevalent, need better parental monitoring to check them from being lured into crime, even as he canvassed that certain conditions be attached to government’s social investment programmes – like restricting number of children for beneficiaries.

He equally expressed concern over the not so transparent roles of foreign donors and agencies, stressing that currently there is no effective monitoring or supervision of these bodies by government institutions.

“We should be telling them what we want them to do for our people. There shouldn’t be to much free hand for them to do whatever they want in our country”, said Dr. Mamud, who pointed out the grey areas result to the occasional friction between the agencies and security agencies.

Explaining his book, Dr. Mamud said he weaved his thoughts around a true-life story of a young undergraduate in a medical college who ended up as a Boko Haram fighter while searching to worship God on the campus of his institution.

He said, “There is a book titled In God’s Name. It is about the Pope. I used one of the phrases in this book where the protagonist was asked what are you doing, he said I am fighting in the name of Allah and that is how the name came about, In God’s Name We Fight.

“This is a story I feel that the Nigeria government, the Nigerian military, members of the civil society should endeavour to read. It is a narrative and is based on a true life story about a young man who got admission into the University of Maiduguri to pursue a medical degree. In the cause of trying to worship Allah, his God, he got himself entangled in some extremist and started embracing extremists ideas.

“Along the line, the first thing that happened is that his elder brother whom he was staying with first noticed that behavior when he came home by slapping the younger sister who was watching television.

“His elder brother asked him, why did you slap her, he said because she was watching some obscene scenes and they are offensive to Allah. It was at that point the elder brother started investigating and trying to find out what exactly was propelling him towards such behaviors.

“And some other things happened, eventually, he was expelled from the University. The thrust of this story is that after he was expelled from school, we observed in the story that he was being pushed by some very important persons in the society.

“So he wasn’t doing this alone, some influencer, people who we call influencers were behind what he was doing, himself and other persons and while his elder brother tried to approach these people to see how he can be recalled back to the University, he realized that these people children were schooling abroad.

“So he drew the attention of his own brothers and said look, you are fighting for Allah and these man’s children who is influencing you to do all these things, his own children are schooling abroad.

“Eventually, his brother made so much efforts by reporting him to the Unmah, the meaning of Unmah is the Muslim Brotherhood and made some other efforts, eventually, he started retracing his steps and got admission to study medicine abroad.”

Mamud’s second book, ‘Turning Forty’ revolves around the struggles, disappointments and victories of the average young person as he or she approaches and turns 40 years of age in Nigeria.

He captures the joblessness that follow the high hopes in many instances as well as the parental and societal pressures that trail the average Nigerian youth even after going through higher education, which is touted as the key to a bright future.

“Part of my own success is putting this dilemma and experience in writing and present to the public. This book will encourage the youth to struggle more as their is light at of the tunnel.

“We should formalise vocational skills too, like having better formal training of mechanics and carpenters and other blue collar artisans. While we may not always have to blame the government, it is clear that we need better curricular in our educational institutions”, he said.