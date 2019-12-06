Breaking News
Translate

Boko Haram abducts 18 in Cameroon’s Far North region

On 9:23 pmIn Newsby
Boko Haram
Boko Haram

Several security sources on Friday said eighteen civilians have been kidnapped by the terror group Boko Haram in raids in Cameroon’s Far North region.

Sources said the terrorists stormed several localities of the region, looted foodstuffs, and abducted 18 men and women.

Also read: Group punctures allegations against military on recruitment of ex-Boko Haram members

According to local authorities, the Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the hostages.

The Army also said that on Thursday, Boko Haram killed 4 civilians in the Far North region.

About 2,000 Cameroonians have been killed since Boko Haram since 2014, according to security reports.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!