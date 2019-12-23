Boateng to appear in court on domestic violence charge

Kindly Share This Story:

A German court has decided that Bayern Munich’s veteran defender Jerome Boateng will face charges of domestic violence, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The Munich court ruled that the former international can stand trial on a charge of “slight, intentional bodily injuries”, court spokesman Klaus-Peter Juengst told AFP subsidiary SID.

It rejected, however, charges of “serious bodily injuries” against Boateng, one of the country’s most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

Boateng, 31, is accused of having attacked his ex-partner, with whom he was in a relationship for 10 years during which time they had two of his three children together.

The investigation was opened in autumn 2018 and formal prosecutions began in February this year.

VANGUARD

