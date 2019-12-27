Black Boxing day in Lagos: One dies, others injured in various auto crashes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

What could be described as “Black Christmas and Boxing Day,” occurred along the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019, when the body of a woman was recovered from an auto crash scene involving a wine coloured station wagon Volvo vehicle.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Director General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency, in response to an emergency call regarding a fatal road accident, recovered the body of the victim, simply identified as Amina from the scene of the accident along the Adeniji Adele road, inward Oworoshoki, Lagos Island on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Describing the crash as a ‘freak accident,” Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident occurred at about 6.31p.m on Christmas Day, apparently, due to recklessness on the part of the driver of a vehicle in an attempt to overtake the ill-fated car.

LASEMA boss narrated: “Going by the incident site reports and accounts of driver of the car with registration number GGE 975 BE, the car somersaulted, and the deceased, the sole passenger beside him could have survived if she had not panicked.

“Miraculously, the driver who survived the crash unscathed while narrating his experience, stated that late Amina died due to panic when she, in a panic state, allegedly opened the car door in an attempt to jump out immediately their vehicle which was conveying wood to the mainland crashed into another vehicle hitting the bridge culvert in the process after it somersaulted.

“The victim’s head was severely crushed on impact of the vehicle when it tumbled on the bridge leading to instant death for her when the vehicle conveying her with a supply of wood to the mainland was forced to swerve which resulted into summersaults by acts of a reckless, run-away driver on the Third Mainland Bridge.”

In another auto crash, barely eight hours after the Third Mainland Bridge tragedy, LASEMA Response Team raced to Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase1 Roundabout, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, where it recovered a car involved in a lone accident at about 03:49am, the wee hours of Boxing Day., December 26th, 2019.

Investigation conducted by LASEMA revealed that the bronze coloured Hyundai Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, with registration number LSR 994 AA accident was due to overspending which resulted in loss of control over of the vehicle which was driven into a roadside open drainage trapping the occupant in the process

“No loss of life nor injury recorded as a result of the lone-accident with it’s lone occupant; the driver, while the affected car was subsequently recovered from the scene to a nearby lay-by,

“In the same location, with uncanny similarity in incidents, another road traffic accident occurred about 24 hours after the Christmas tragedy,” he stated.

The incident involved a blue Honda Accord, with registration number EKY 231 AE and a commercial bus LND 937XW, along the same Adeniji Adele, inward Oworoshoki axis .

According to reports, the immediate cause of the accident was as a result of reckless driving.

The badly injured two adult female occupants of the car were later taken to the General Hospital for treatment.

In an earlier related development on Thursday, LASEMA, operating in Agbowa enroute Okegbegun, inward Odogunyan Ikorodu recovered a truck involved in a lone- accident

According to investigations, about 7:29 a.m, the propeller shaft of a truck laden with iron rod suddenly pulled off while trying to navigate the Oke Gbegun Hill.

This, according to reports caused the truck to veer-off the road and consequently, rammed into a ditch with it’s 40feet length content cutting across, occupying 80 per cent of the road. The truck was later taken off the road.

Commenting on the fatal third Mainland Bridge incident, Oke–Osanyintolu, Tthe freak accident on the Third Mainland Bridge and that of the Lekki Roundabout were avoidable.”

He, therefore, stressed the need “for extreme care at all times and not just during the ’ember’ months, but at all times. Emergency/disaster management is everyone’s business.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

