Bizarre! Pastor bathes in church, asks church members to drink used water (Video)

A Ghanaian pastor did the unthinkable when he took his bath in his church and offered the water used to members of his congregation to drink, and they did.

The Pastor of the church named ‘Endtime Church Of Nation’ is seen with just his boxers on, taking a dip in a barrel filled with water.

Reports confirming the viral video say that the Pastor told his members that it was an instruction from God. According to him, anyone who drinks from his bath water will get more blessings. Church members later lined up to drink from a cup filled with his bath water.

The time the incident occurred was not available at the time of this report.

