Bill to separate AGF’s office from Justice Minister’s passes 2nd reading in House of Reps

ABUJA—A bill seeking to separate the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, from that of the Minister of Justice has scaled through second reading in the House of Representatives.

At the moment in Nigeria, the Minister of Justice is also the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The bill is being sponsored by the Majority Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno.

It was referred to the House Committee on Legislative Matters for further legislative action after its passage.

Monguno, while leading the debate, noted that so much power was being vested in one person.

He argued that the Minister of Justice could be considered for political appointment, while the Attorney General should be considered along career growth.

In his contribution, Ossai Nicholas Ossai noted that the bill was passed before the expiration of the 7th and 8th Assemblies.

He also warned the National Assembly against giving too much powers to a particular office.

