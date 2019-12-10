By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

A bill seeking to separate the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from that of the office the Minister of Justice has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives.

At the moment in Nigeria, the Minister of Justice is also the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The bill is being sponsored by the Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Monguno.

It was referred to the House Committee on Legislative Matters for further legislative action after its passage.

Monguno whole leading the debate stated that to much power was being vested in one person.

He argued that the Minister of Justice could be considered for a political appointment while the Attorney General should be considered along with career growth.

In his intervention, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai noted that the bill was passed before the expiration of the 7th and 8th Assembly.

He also warned National Assembly against giving too much power to a particular office.

