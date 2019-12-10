Breaking News
Bill to regulate freight traffic, use of petroleum tankers on highway scale 2nd reading

Nigerian Senate

By Henry Umoru 

A Bill to ensure an efficient legal framework for the regulation of freight traffic and use of Petroleum Tankers on the Highway to convey petroleum products and other cargoes on Tuesday scaled second reading. 
The Bill titled, a ” Bill for an Act to provide an efficient legal framework for the regulation of freight traffic and use of Petroleum Tankers on the highway to convey petroleum products and other cargoes, promote the safety of all road users; and for related matters, 2019 (SB. 145)  is sponsored by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan referred to Committee on Land Transport and given four weeks to report back.

