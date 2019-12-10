Bill to make provisions for freedom from hunger scales 2nd reading in senate 

By Henry Umoru

A Bill for an act to make provisions for freedom from hunger and the right to adequate food of acceptable quality, the right of every Child to Basic Nutrition on Tuesday scaled second reading in the Senate.

The consideration of the Bill titled, “A Bill to make provisions for freedom from hunger and the right to adequate Food of acceptable quality, the right of every Child to Basic Nutrition and for connected purposes, 2019(SB.11) was after the presentation of the lead Debate by the sponsor, Senator Theodore Orji, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia Central.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan then referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development to report back in four weeks.