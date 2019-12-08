‘Best goal of my career!’ – Suarez savours stunning back-heel strike in Barca rout

Luis Suarez labelled his stunning back-heel effort for La Liga champions Barcelona as the best goal of his career.

Suarez scored a memorable goal as Barca defeated Real Mallorca 5-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday to regain top spot in La Liga. While Lionel Messi bagged a record-breaking hat-trick, Suarez capped a wonderful team move by back-heeling past Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina prior to half-time.

ALSO READ: Arrest made after alleged racist abuse in Manchester derby

Luis Suarez labelled his stunning back-heel effort for La Liga champions Barcelona as the best goal of his career. Suarez scored a memorable goal as Barca defeated Real Mallorca 5-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday to regain top spot in La Liga.

While Lionel Messi bagged a record-breaking hat-trick, Suarez capped a wonderful team move by back-heeling past Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina prior to half-time.

Barcelona’s victory sees them return to the La Liga summit, level on points with Real Madrid but with a superior goal difference.

Valverde’s side travel to Milan midweek to tackle Inter in the Champions League with their spot in the knockout stages already secured.

Following that, the Catalans travel to high-flying Real Sociedad before hosting Real Madrid in the season’s first El Clasico.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News