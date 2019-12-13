Breaking News
Benin/Ore Accident: PMT cautions social media users on spreading falsehood, says it is committed to safe, secure transit

By Idowu Bankole

The management of Peace Mass Transit has on Friday cautioned members of the public, especially social media users, saying they should be mindful of the sensibilities of persons involved in the accident, their privacy, families, and refrain from spreading salacious, untruthful accounts, unrelated to any reality.

A statement released on Friday and made available to Vanguard media reads in part: “It has been brought to our notice that one of our buses and another belonging to GUO transport were involved in an accident situation on the Lagos-Ore-Benin Expressway, on Thursday”.

“Accounts by official first responders at the scene had it that there were at least four fatalities and injuries to passengers in both vehicles”.

“Further details are sketchy, while we can confirm that injured persons are in the hospital receiving treatment”.

“We are also establishing contact with relations of affected persons on our side, as appropriate. It was an unfortunate incident which we deeply regret”.

“We enjoin social media posters to be mindful of the sensibilities of persons in this situation and their families, and refrain from spreading salacious, untruthful accounts, unrelated to any reality”.

“We are cooperating with appropriate agencies of government in their investigation to establish the truth and avoid a recurrence”.

“ While we deeply regret the sad incidence, PMT remains committed to the safe and comfortable transit of her passengers especially during this Christmas season, adequate measures are in place to ensure that the highest standards are maintained”.

