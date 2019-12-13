Breaking News
Bello inaugurates new chairmen, urge them to live above personal interest

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has inaugurated the newly elected local government chairmen and urged them to represent their people and live above personal interest.

Bello gave the advised during the inauguration ceremony of council chairmen at the Government House in Minna on Thursday.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) recalls that the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) had on Nov. 30, conducted election across the 25 local government areas for the position of council chairmen and councilors.

Bello, who congratulated the chairmen, enjoined them to settle down and pay attention to their local government areas.

“I congratulate you and wish you and your family well. The task ahead of you is a lot of work, I believe you have seen the signs, therefore, I call on you to work in the interest of your people,” he said.

He called on the chairmen to work with the state government to address the difficulties of funding in order to better the lives of the people.

The governor also called on the chairmen to pay attention to security, education and primary health care in their areas.

“Ensure you also visit and cooperate with board of internal revenue to learn how to improve on revenue generation and also visit the state primary health care as well as SUBEB in order to have a robust system,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

