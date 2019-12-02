Breaking News
Beginning of the end? Ronaldo misses out on Ballon d’Or top 3

Cristiano Ronaldo-

By Emmanuel Okogba

Juventus and Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuously missing when the final three for 2019 Ballon d’Or were revealed. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has not really replicated at Juventus the form that stood him out in England and Spain.

The 34-year-old enjoys a friendly rivalry with Messi- a rivalry that dates back to 2007 when Ronaldo came 2nd and Messi 3rd, both behind Kaka.

Ronaldo will go on to win it in 2008 with Messi coming 2nd. Although this is not the first time he is missing out of the top 3 (also missed out in 2010), one begins to wonder if the end of an era is here as age is no longer on his side and his recent dip in form that saw him substituted for a much younger Paulo Dybala in a Serie A league game.

