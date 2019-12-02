Beginning of the end? Ronaldo finishes lowly 3rd in 2019 Ballon d’Or

Ronaldo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Juventus and Portugal star, Cristiano Ronaldo finished in an unsurprising 3rd position when the winner for 2019 Ballon d’Or was announced. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has not really replicated at Juventus the form that stood him out in England and Spain.

The 34-year-old enjoys a friendly rivalry with Lionel Messi- a rivalry that dates back to 2007 when Ronaldo came 2nd and Messi 3rd, both behind Kaka. Ronaldo will go on to win it for the first time in 2008 with Messi coming 2nd.

This is the first time the five-time winner is finishing third, giving the assumption that it could be the end of an era as age is no longer on his side and his recent dip in form saw him substituted in a Serie A league game.

See full list of 2019 Ballon d’Or winners below:

The winners and other top finishers in the four trophies awarded at the 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday in Paris:

Men’s Ballon d’Or

1. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona)

2. Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus)

4. Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool)

5. Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool)

6. Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG)

7. Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool)

8. Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich)

9. Bernardo Silva (POR/Manchester City)

10. Riyad Mahrez (ALG/Manchester City)

Women’s Ballon d’Or

1. Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)

2. Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon)

3. Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride)

4. Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon)

5. Viviane Miedema (NED/Arsenal)

6. Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon)

7. Sam Kerr (AUS/Chicago Red Stars)

8. Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington Spirit)

9. Ellen White (ENG/Manchester City)

10. Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Lyon)

Kopa Trophy

(Best player under 21 on December 31)

1. Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Ajax Amsterdam then Juventus)

2. Jadon Sancho (ENG/Borussia Dortmund)

3. Joao Felix (POR/Benfica then Atletico Madrid)

Yashin Trophy

(Best goalkeeper, presented for the first time)

1. Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool)

2. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GER/FC Barcelona)

3. Ederson (BRA/Manchester City)

