Beauty West Africa 2019 kicks off

Beauty West Africa 2019

By Juliet Ebirim

BtoB Events headed by MD Jamie Hill held the 2019 edition of Beauty West Africa Exhibition and Conference. The event held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from 20th to 22nd November 2019.

BtoB Events joined forces with Compass Global Business Services to organise the conference with the local community in mind, having made an impressive impact in Nigeria’s Beauty Sector via its international exhibition platform – Beauty West Africa, which mobilized over 100 companies into Nigeria from across the World.

In a chat with People n Places, Jamie Hill emphasised the importance of collaborating with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s business sphere to showcase the Nigerian opportunity.

On her part, Compass CEO, and conference partner, Tokunbo Chiedu highlighted her firm’s objective of going into the partnership “Our job is to promote the brand Nigeria. We partnered with BtoB Events with the aim of developing the sector and working with key stakeholders within the domestic market. We also aim to foster linkages between Nigerian and international brands on the Beauty West Africa Exhibition platform.”

VANGUARD