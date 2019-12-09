Be wary of fake admissions, JAMB warns candidates

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB,has asked candidates to be wary of fake admissions in circulation, saying admission given to them not through its Central Admissions Processing System ,CAPS,were fake.

The board,in its weekly bulletin,released to the media by its Head of Media,Dr Fabian Benjamin, insisted that any offer of admission that was not validated on their profile page with JAMB or offered through the CAPS was invalid.

It alerted of clandestine moves being made by three public universities to convince innocent and more qualified candidates from their preferred programmes into accepting other programmes being offered by them.

It,however, did not mention the three universities even as it warned candidates against falling to the deception.

The board noted that such admission offers were illegal and would not be recognised by the board.

It said any candidate who accepts such offer of admission does so at his or her own risk as there will be no regularisation of any irregular or condonment of illegal admission.

The board noted that appropriate caution had been given to these universities which are to promptly withdraw and desist from such illegitimate action.

It added that any such act will henceforth be visited with appropriate sanctions.

“In order to circumvent the rights of candidates, the institutions are now using their own portals to unlawfully persuade and pressurise candidates to accept another course and then make a change of course on the JAMB portal to the new course supposedly offered on their own portal.

“These tricks are improper and should be disregarded by the candidates. All institutions employing such tricks are putting into jeopardy the future of the illegitimately favoured less qualified candidates as the board will not condone or regularise such irregular admission.

“Any candidate who accepts such offer of admission, made outside CAPS, does so at his or her own risk.

“There shall be no regularisation of any irregular or condonment of illegal admission.

“Appropriate caution has been given to these universities to withdraw and desist from such illegitimate action. Any such act will henceforth be visited with appropriate sanctions,”it said.