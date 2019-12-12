Be cautious of jewelry you wear, expert tells women

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian women have been advised to be conscious of the kind of fashion and style you choose as part of their lifestyle saying, whatever fashion they indulge in can make or mere their personality.

The Founder, Pandora Nigeria, a charm and bracelets jewelry, Ms Charlotte Obidairo gave this advice recently at the company’s five years anniversary in Nigeria.

Obidairo who also cautioned women on the need to be well informed when choosing fashion style and jewelry that best represents them noted that jewelries if not properly chosen that send wrong signal about an individual representation.

According to her, “Jewelry should not be abused rather; women must be well informed on the kind of jewelry that suits them. Women are specially created by God and they must endeavour to treat themselves as such.

“Women’s are passionate about jewelry as it represented a symbol of femininity and even social status. Jewelry has always made women feel beautiful and confident.

“Everywhere in the world, women are wearing an ample variety of jewelry. Whether it is about necklaces, bracelets or earrings, jewelry is extremely popular. So why do so many women choose to wear it on daily basis and why do these accessories have such an enormous impact on the way they look and feel?

“Jewelry has the ability to highlight women’s personality and bring out the best features when wearing the right pieces for the right occasion.

“So, jewelry has a great importance in women’s life because it can make them feel special, stylish and beautiful.

“For women jewelry is surely the most superlative item. The importance of jewelry in women’s life can be explained by the fact that they love to wear it since ages.

“Wearing the right jewelry is an important ornament that women should be mindful of. They must know what jewelry is suitable for all occasions including wedding, anniversary and birthday party. Most times, women look dull when they are not wearing jewelry on such occasions especially that fits such occasion.

“Many women today buy jewelry for themselves, because it’s very rewarding in an “intrinsic” kind of way, and brings in a certain energy or emotion. The types of women who buy jewelry are usually those who have business confidence, financial independence and self esteem. They want to make a personal, professional and even a sentimental statement. Jewelry reflects who a woman is and how she is able to achieve her goals in her life, love and career”, she added.

On patronage, she said, customers’ loyalty over the last five years has been encouraging as they continuously patronize the product. “Our success story depends on our customer’s patronage. We have rewarded customers’ loyalty and we will continue to do more for them.

Speaking on the need to sensitise women on jewelries, Obidairo reiterated that women must avoid misrepresentation of their personalities.

“It is not enough to buy necklace or bracelets in any store or market especially at this season and that is reason, we are creating the awareness for women to know what gifts to buy when it comes to jewelry”, she said.

According to her, we need to sentitise people on the use of bracelets and charms. Most of the time and that we understand different products for different seasons for women.

Vanguard