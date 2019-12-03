BBNaija: Tacha’s fans slam Ceec for showing solidarity to Uti Nwachukwu

There was a war of words on Twitter yesterday, between BBNaija’s Tacha’s fans popularly called the ‘Titans’ and BBNaija’s Ceec.

Recall that some Twitter users, mostly Tacha’s fans,called for actor, Uti Nwachukwu, to be dropped by a European Association which he represents, after comedian Basketmouth was dropped by the Union for his jokes about raping women.

READ ALSO:

According to them , Uti is in the habit of trolling women and should not be affiliated to such an organization. They accused Uti of attacking their favorite BBNaija pepper dem housemate, Tacha, while in the house and even when she was disqualified.

Ceec who got a lot of support from Uti while she was in the BBNaija ‘’Double Wahala’’ house, took to her Twitter handle to show solidarity to Uti in the wake of the recent developments.

Tacha’s fans did not like her position and swam into her timeline to attack her and she responded to some of them.

Vanguard