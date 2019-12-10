BBNaija: Stop buying fake Instagram followers for me — Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija 2019 Winner, Mercy Eke has warned her fans to stop buying fake followers for her on her Instagram account, because she is satisfied with the real followers she has.

Recall, yesterday, Mercy’s followers increased to 1 Million in less than 1 hour, after fellow housemate Tacha account reached 1 Million.

Mercy, however, suspected foul play and she took to her Insta Live to beg fans not to waste their money on such frivolities. It turns out her suspicions were correct as her followers dramatically dropped to 994k.

Mercy added that she’d prefer the money is sent to her, given to their parents or better still, be used for charity.

Vanguard