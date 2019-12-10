Bauchi governor presents N167 billion budget for 2020

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Tuesday, has proposed N167 billion budget for Bauchi state 2020 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget at the Bauchi State House of Assembly, the governor said the proposed figures were based on the present economic situation and reality in the country, while assuring that his administration will ensure that every project captured in the budget will be fully executed before next budget.

“No room will be left for wastages and every leakage will be blocked to ensure effective utilization of the meagre resources available to the state. Our internally generated revenue will be boosted to augment what will be accrued from federal allocation and other sources.

READ ALSO: Ihedioha to sanction govt health workers charging fees for HIV services in Imo

“The sum of N94 billion is allocated to capital projects while the sum of N72 billion will be spent on recurrent expenditures. I urge you to expedite the process of going through the proposals and approve it in good time to enable us hit the ground running in implementation of the budget,” he said.

Governor Mohammed further commended the cordial relationship existing between the legislature and executive arms in the state, in spite of the political party differences, adding that it is a good thing to emulate by other states.

Receiving the proposal from the governor, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Abubakar Sulaiman commended the administration for its effort to develop the state.

He assured the governor that the House will immediately commence deliberations on the appropriation so that it will be passed and approved on time to enable implementation for the development of Bauchi State.

VANGUARD