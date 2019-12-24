Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Tuesday signed N167 billion budget for the year 2020 into law to open a new spending regime for his administration.

The governor who said the budget implementation will be monitored by a monitoring and evaluation team, noted that he will introduce a mechanism to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

“We will go beyond depending on pay as you earn as a means of revenue generation. We are talking with a consultant to help us draw out a plan that captures the informal sectors to improve the IGR of our state.

“I am happy that the budget which was submitted just two weeks ago has been returned. I commend the House for the show of sportsmanship despite our political differences. We started staggeringly, but today we are together, achieving good results.

“This budget of hope is not just for show, it is what we will follow to better the lives of the people of our state. By the time we look at the major areas in the budget; education and agriculture, we would have achieved a lot for our people,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman who said that the House didn’t waste to pass the bill because it was comprehensive, assured that will meet the aspirations of Bauchi people.

