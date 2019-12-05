Bauchi: 1,616 civil servants to participate in promotion exam

By Charly Agwam

The Bauchi State government has said that about 1616 civil servants will participate in its civil service promotion examination for 2019.

Speaking at a workshop organized for civil servants on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Servicom Matters Bureau, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Isika Tijjani Bello said that the civil service promotion examination is a priority policy of Bauchi state government to ensure efficient and productive public service.

Tijjani said the state government is partnering with Dugge Management Services Limited in conducting the examination for civil servants.

Also speaking, the Head of Service, Ahmed Ma’aji said the workshop was organized to acquaint participants with regulatory, professional and general knowledge of public service.

“Based on my experience as seasoned administrator that has handled training for years, if civil servants are left without any structured measurement tool for assessing their capability on the job, it would be highly devastating for them and the system.

“In order to revamp the civil service, the governor has in the last 6 months of his administration demonstrated his commitment to better life for the civil servant through meaningful actions and achievements geared towards uplifting the civil servant,” he noted.

VANGUARD