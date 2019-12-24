Bateren Carnival & Festival begins today

Kindly Share This Story:

The second edition of Bateren Christmas carnival has begun today. It will end on Wednesday

The event kicked off with a football competition at the Moses Fregene pitch.

Bateren, in Warri South West Local Government in Delta State, is known as the home town of Itsekiri kings, and is near the Orere sea shore and Oboro near the coast of Escravos.

A statement by organisers of the event, BC’19 Committee, said this year’s festival, tagged as Warri Biggest Creek Party ”will include performance of carnival bands, masquerades, artistic regattas and contemporary music concert to name but a few. It will also feature boat regatta, symposium and traditional dances.

”Ihe carnival and festival is a special and popular cultural event that displays rich African culture and heritage by means of music, dressing, drama and other creativities of talented persons.

”The event, which is presumed to be the largest in the whole of Bini River is highly costumed to reflect the cultural heritage of the people, and has improved the cultural lives of the Itsekiri and Warri people.

”The BC’19 carnival is unique because it will promote the unity and pride of princes, princesses and Wafarians in general through the display and interpretation of our original culture,” the statement said.

The festival attracts hundreds of spectators from various parts of the globe. It has a day dedicated for representatives of International Oil Companies and members of community to meet and interact to foster peace and harmonious living and medical checkups for the old and widows.

Some of the major events shall feature the Omateye masquerade, artistry exhibition, showcasing of our unique palm/cocoa nuts/oil produces and cooking competition at the Omateye Square.

