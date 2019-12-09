Breaking News
Banker remanded over alleged N50m fraud in Ibadan

Mr Kehinde Agbabiaka, an Ibadan-based banker, was on Monday remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, over alleged N50 million fraud.

Ajoku ordered Agbabiaka to be remanded after he had pleaded not guilty to the 34 count-charge levelled against him.

She adjourned the case till Feb. 6, 2020 for the commencement of trial as well as hearing of bail application.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr S. Bashir, had earlier told the court that the accused was arraigned on 34 count-count bordering on forgery, unlawful conversion and stealing of N50 million belonging to one Mrs Justina Okoye.

According to Bashir, Agbabiaka committed the crime on different dates between January and August while he was attending to Okoye as a customer of Fidelity Bank of Nigeria.

The prosecutor further stated that Agbabiaka, an account officer of Fidelity Bank, at various times forged the signature of the complainant to withdraw the N50 million.

Bashir said that the offence contravened Section 1 (2) and (C ) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act M17 Laws of 2007.

Vanguard

