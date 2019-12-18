Babalola emerges Oyo NUJ Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday elected new executives to run the affairs of the union for the next three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Demola Babalola of Fresh FM polled 179 votes to emerge, chairman, defeating his only rival, Mr. Adewumi Faniran of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), who polled six votes.

Mr. Sola Oladapo of Federal Information Chapel polled 175 votes to emerge, Secretary, while his rival, Bola Ogunlayi of Time Nigeria Magazine had 10 votes.

Mr. Akeem Abas of NAN won the treasurer position after polling 167 votes to defeat Mrs. Busola Adetunji of the State Ministry of Information who polled 18 votes.

NAN reports that there was wild jubilation after the conclusion of the election and announcement of results of the three positions contested for.

NAN also reports that the swearing-in of the newly elected officers was immediately conducted by Mr. Adebayo Salawu, an Ibadan based legal practitioner, in the presence of the Senior Assistant National Secretary of NUJ, Mr. Gbemiga Bamidele.

Reacting to his victory, Babalola promised to uphold the constitution of the union during his tenure as well as treat all members with fairness and equity.

“Let me use this medium to thank all members who supported me and those who supported my opponent.

“It is indeed a great honour for me to be elected to lead this union and I promise to be chairman to all.

” There is a better future for our union. The election has come and gone, we are one big family in NUJ. I appeal to all and sundry to be part of this new administration.

“The interest of the union must supersede our personal ambition. I want to appeal passionately to all and sundry in the union to put the past behind as the task ahead is enormous,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Tunde Busari, the Chairman of the Nigerian Tribune Chapel of NUJ, said the new executive must reflect on the past and fulfill its promises to uplift the union.

“Three years ago, Babalola lost the election but today he has won. He must use his experience outside of power to achieve the purpose for which he aspired for the position of chairman of the Oyo State Council of NUJ.

“I believe if he does that his administration will be successful,” Busari said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) Chapel of NUJ, Ms. Dupe Fehintola, stated that the victory of the new executive was well deserved.

She said the new administration must embrace all members to ensure the progress of the union.

“We want the contestants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, with the losers supporting the winners.

“We should see ourselves as one family as there should be no rancour whatsoever,” Fehintola said.

NAN reports that other officers who were returned unopposed were Abiodun Atilola as Financial Secretary, Moshood Adebisi as Vice Chairman and Aderogba Dauda as Assistant Secretary.

