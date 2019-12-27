At least 15 dead after plane carrying 98 people crashes in Kazakhstan

Kindly Share This Story:

A plane carrying 98 people crashed into a two-story building during takeoff in Kazakhstan, leaving at least 15 people dead, reports said.

The Bek Air aircraft was heading from Almaty International Airport to the country’s capital of Nursultan when it lost height around 7:22 a.m. Friday local time, the BBC reported.

The plane hit a concrete barrier before ramming into the building, Almaty airport officials said.

A total of 66 people were hospitalized, including some in grave condition. There were 93 passengers and five crew members on board.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

Photos and videos of the wreckage showed the hollowed-out aircraft sitting amid the rubble of a brick house.

The cause of the crash will be investigated, officials said.

