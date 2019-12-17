Asia champs on the lead against Brazilain Flamingoes

Kindly Share This Story:

Asia champions, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia are leading South American champions, Flamingoes of Brazil 1-0 in the semifinal of this year’s Club World Cup.

Salem Aldawsari scored on 17th minute to shock the Khalifa Stadium. It was after a beautiful combination that was more Brazilian than Saudi Arabian. What an irony. And that was shortly after Befatimbi Gomis missed a clear chance.

Game is in the 47th minute now. Anything can happen. Al Hilal have created more chances and appear to be frustrating the Brazilians. The match has become rough and the referee has issued four yellow cards.

Flamingoes’ Georgian De Arrascaeta has just equalised in the 50th minute.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: