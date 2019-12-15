ASD: Kaduna civil society groups, students call for truce

Ben Agande Kaduna.

A coalition of Civil society groups, Civil Society Groups for the Defence of Human rights and Concerned Northern students have called on traditional rulers and Islamic clerics in the north to intervene in the dispute between the former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Alhaji Sani Dauda and his estranged in-law, Alhaji Abubakar Musa Abubakar over the divorce Sani Dauda’s daughter, Nasiba.

Addressing separate press conferences in Kaduna the group’s said the dispute between the two prominent northerners does not auger well for the region.

Speaking on behalf of the group, civil society for the defence of human rights, spokesman of the group, Alhaji Musa Lawan Karkara requested that the status quo be maintained as pertaining the marriage between Masiba and Abubakar.

“We call on all Islamic scholars to stand on the side of truth and justice rather than siding with Nasiba and ASD. We wish to state that we shall not rest on our oars until justice is served and seen to be served,” he said.

On their part, the concerned Northern students said the family of Abubakar Musa Abubakar should “retrace their steps by employing the age long-tested tradition of Northern Nigeria of settling matrimonial issues as against the present attitude of smear campaign is calumny against Nusaiba, a youth of Northern Nigeria.

“We the concerned youths and students of Northern Nigeria are calling on northern traditional rulers, religious leaders and other relevant authorities to intervene and do justice,” they said

