By John Mayaki

Political rallies matter. In some cases, they serve as a public show of support for a political leader, especially in testy times, and a mark of his popularity.

At other times, they present political leaders with good avenues to fraternize with their supporters and initiate/sustain excitement within their rank for a task ahead. Either way, they are a part of every democracy in the world and an advertisement of a society’s openness, respect for rights and tolerance, and protection of freedoms.

Godwin Obaseki and the Edo State government threatened these civil liberties on Friday 13th of December when it whimsically barred political gatherings in the state in a futile attempt to block the mega rally scheduled by the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress to celebrate the homecoming of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to the party.

The rationale for the evidently undemocratic and repressive government was simple: by allowing thousands of its citizens and party members to organically and without inducement (contrary to what obtains when Godwin Obaseki stages his vanity rallies in the states, most notably one that ended in fisticuffs months back when thugs couldn’t agree on a sharing formula for their loot) to gather at the rally and expressed clear, unequivocal support for Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, it not only strengthens the argument that the governor has lost support in the state, but it threatens his attempt to impose himself on the people for another undeserved term.

Therefore, with any scruple of conscience, morality, legality or even basic decency, the Edo state government, acting under the instruction of Governor Godwin Obaseki, rolled out the guns, formed blockades and began a vicious clampdown on innocent people who merely wanted to express their guaranteed freedom in what ought to be a democracy.

Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu was left with two options: to defer these clearly targeted government orders which run foul of the law and lead his courageous followers to complete standoff that could escalate quickly and provide Obaseki with the opportunity he sought to once again draw blood, or make concessions in the sake of peace and public concern by readjusting plans and disregarding whatever narratives detractors may spin.

In the end, as proof of his credentials and vaunted peaceful disposition, as well as a political quest premised principally on the wellbeing of the people, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu settled for the latter option and instead of a public venue, decided to host his followers at his private residence.

The Biblical saying that “all things work together for good to them that love God and are called according to his purpose” proved true in the end as Obaseki’s tyranny strengthened the willpower of the people and created a sequence of event that opened the eyes of the populace to a juxtaposition the two principal characters with one, though charged by the constitution to maintain and protect public peace and security, choosing to unleash chaos just because his political dominion is threatened, and another, though a private citizen, making sacrifices on behalf of the people and humbly stooping to conquer.

The road ahead is long but Obaseki’s immaturity, political naivety and refusal to admit that there are laws and he is bounded by them are proving to be his undoing. Conversely, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu has started on the right footing. At the very least, no one can no longer reasonably doubt his claims that he is a man of huge following and importantly, a man of peace.

Mayaki, an Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert, wrote from England.

Vanguard

