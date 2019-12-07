Legendary Juju musician and evangelist, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, has admonished musicians not to see themselves as competitors, but rather as one united people, using their talents to make people happy.

Obey, who made this remark during a press conference organized by Evergreen Musical Company, to create awareness for their forthcoming concert tagged “Ariya Eko Music Festival”, wondered why artists would see themselves as competitors, whereas they all have wonderful talents to create a name for themselves.

“I always say musicians must not see themselves as competitors. God gave all of us talents and it can never be the same; it may look as if the talents are the same but when you look deep inside, you will realise you have something that will make you stand out. For example, my son and grand-son both play Juju music but they have never and will never play it like Ebenezer Obey,” he said.

Speaking on why they are organizing the’ Ariya Eko Musical festival; Bimbo Esho, who is the Managing Director of Evergreen Musical Company and daughter of Mr Femi Esho, a highlife music enthusiast who has supported the preservation of works of Nigerian musicians for decades, said Evergreen Musical Company, is devoted to helping to build a great legacy for African music stars whose names are almost fading out.

“The reason I am putting this festival together is to promote Africa music, promote African music stars whose names are almost fading out. We need to celebrate African music, we need to promote our own brand of music and also to help build a great legacy for African music stars that are gradually fading out,” she said.

On why Commander Ebenezer Obey was being inducted into the Evergreen Music Hall of Fame, Bimbo Esho had this to say. “

“Baba has paid his dues in the world of music; can you believe that Commander Ebenezer Obey has the highest music recordings in Africa till date? Tell me why such a man should not be celebrated?” she asked.

‘Ariya Eko’ a musical festival will hold on the 15th of December, in Lagos and will feature artists like Buga, Tee Mac and Ara, the talking drummer and many others.

Vanguard