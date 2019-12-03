Arthur Eze, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Uche Nwosu, others attend Project SSN event

Governor of Jigawa State, H.E Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Anambra Billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze, Chief of Staff to former Imo State Governor, Hon. Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and other prominent personalities attended the eviction finale of Nigeria’s TV reality show, Strongest State in Nigeria.

The Prestigious TV Reality Show, organized by Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, was held in Abuja in a delightful occasion that brought together heavyweights from different zones of the federation in a unity event.

Held on Wednesday, November 27 at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the event had some other personalities like Alhaji Rufai Machika, Dr. Uche Ogah (Hon. Minister State, Mines and Steel Development), Hon. Yemi Adaramola, Hon. Jasper Azuatalam (ED, NSITF), Rt. Hon Bamidele Salam, Chairman Board of Trustees ALGON, Mr. Odunayo Ategbero, Director General of Nigeria Tourism Development Board, Mr. Folorunsho Coker, Hon. Emeka Ikedi, Hon. Sam Onwuaso, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa (Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari) and other notable personalities.

According to the convener, High. Chief Engr. Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, “Strongest State in Nigeria TV Show was designed to identify, harness and nurture the various indigenous and significant attributes of our various States and ethnicities. The progress and growth of any nation cannot be distanced from the bonds that unify the various ethnicities that make it up.

“This event is timely and is coming at a critical time in our history where the unity factor of our great country is being threatened like never before. We see this in the seeming proliferation of ethnic and religious-based conflicts and especially the ignorance that fuels the warped rhetoric that our diversities are so complex and immiscible”, he added.

Music giant Rudeboy was on ground and thrilled the audience with a mind-blowing performance.

