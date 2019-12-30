Arteta picks out key Arsenal error in ‘cruel’ Chelsea defeat

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his side started to “defend too deep” in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates, and admitted “the way we conceded was disappointing”.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal in front in the 13th minute with a fine header, a lead which they deservedly maintained for the vast majority of the game.

The Gunners were relatively comfortable until Bernd Leno flapped at a Mason Mount free-kick in the 83rd minute to allow Jorginho – who came on and changed the game – to sidefoot into an empty net.

Tammy Abraham then nicked all three points for Chelsea four minutes later after a wonderful touch and finish after Willian broke away and crossed for the English frontman.

Arteta said: “It was very cruel the way we lost it, in the first half we saw a lot of positives and saw what we are trying to implement. But the way we conceded was disappointing. “It was clear why it was disappointing, I don’t need to say any more.

“Our reaction was right, we were doing the right things, it is hard to dominate all periods of the game against this team. We started to defend too deep and our energy levels are in a different place to Chelsea’s.

“We need to sustain those periods for longer periods in the game and against top sides. Individual errors cost you games but I can’t fault the effort, commitment and for putting in place what we practised.”

