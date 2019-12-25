Army, police officers compound gridlock at Tin-can port

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE traffic gridlock at the Tin-can Island port is being compounded by officials of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police who use their uniform to break traffic rules with the intention of assisting trucks into the port for a fee.

Vanguard Maritime Report investigation revealed that they move to the port in their uniforms at night, to take up the duty of drivers for truck owners who pay them for their services.

READ ALSO:

Vanguard Maritime Report investigation revealed that while these services are usually offered by men of the Nigerian Army, police officers from Maritime Command and the port command are stationed at the government Truck Park by 2nd Gate where they collect a N1,000 each.

A source close to Tin-can Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS told Vanguard Maritime Report that the collection of N2,000 per truck to park at the facility has been going on for months now.

The source told Vanguard Maritime Report that about three weeks ago, some officials of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA Tin-can Island port, made efforts to stop the collection but were stoutly resisted by police officers that shot sporadically into the air to scare the NPA officials.

The source further noted that it took several efforts of repeated intervention before the officers left the park.

A source at Tin-can port, however, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the police officers were back at the park and are still collecting the illegal toll.

To curb activities of these officers at the port, Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that the management had agreed to pay a visit to leadership of both the Signal Barracks and the Maritime Command and Port Police Command respectively. The source said that on Thursday, December 12, the port management paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Signal Barracks to seek the help of the Command to check activities of their officers. It was not, however, clear as at the time of this report whether the Tin-can port management had paid a similar visit to the police commands.

Speaking on the issue, National Publicity Secretary of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Joe Sanni, described theaction of the military perssonel as criminal.

Sanni noted that ANLCA will investigate and if it is true, the association will take it up. He further explained that such action was not new, noting that it is caused by taffic gridlock. He stated that action of the drivers and truck owners who engage these officers was based on the need to avoid payment of demurrage on empty containers and bypassing the gridlock to get more business.

In his reaction, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Adams Jatto, speaking of the activities of the Army personnel, confirmed to Vanguard Maritime Report that the General Manager, Security, told him that he just got the information and that the management is doing something about it.

According to him, “What the General Manager Security told me is that the information just got to them on Monday and that they are actually investigating it to nip it in the bud. So they are actually doing something.”

Kindly Share This Story: