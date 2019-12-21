Breaking News
Arik Air donates to SOS Village home

By Lawani Mikairu

Arik Air has donated Christmas items to SOS children’s home at Isolo, Lagos. Making the donation on behalf of the airline, Mr Odion Ighalo, Head, Marketing, Central/ West Africa, Arik Air, said the donation was part of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR, which include helping the needy.

He also said the SOS home should take the items as a “token from the airline and appreciation that it understands their plight.”

Receiving the items from Arik, Mr Gboyega Fadowole-Aje, Communication Coordinator, SOS Village, thanked the airline and expressed appreciation of the management of the home.

Among the items donated to the home were cartons of indomie noodles, bags of beans and rice , beverages, amongst others.

