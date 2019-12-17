Arik Air donates to SOS orphanage home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Arik Air Tuesday donated Christmas items to SOS children’s home at Isolo, Lagos. Making the donation on behalf of the airline, Mr Odion Ighalo, Head Marketing, Central/ West Africa, Arik Air, said the donation is part of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibilities , CSR, which include helping the needing.

He also said the SOS home should take the items as a “token from the airline and appreciation that it understands their plight.”

Receiving the items from Arik , Mr Gboyega Fadowole-Aje, Communication Coordinator, SOS Village, thanked the airline and expressed appreciation of the management of the home.

Among the items donated to the home are cartons of idomie food, bags of beans and rice , beverages, amongst other.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: