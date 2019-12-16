Appointment: My govt committed to fair deal for women — Abiodun 

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday allayed the fears of women in the state, assuring them that more women will be brought into the state executive council, as well as agencies and boards in the state.

Abiodun, who noted that the recently released commissioner’s list was not exhaustive, said that new commissionership positions reserved exclusively for women would be unveiled shortly.

The governor, who gave this assurance in a statement released in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the interests of women remained at the forefront of his administration’s agenda and that his promise that women would play a pivotal role in his administration remained irreversible.

He pointed out that the choice of a female, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as his deputy was to drive women-focused programmes in the state, adding that already, a number of his Special Advisers and cabinet-rank members were women.

He added that in addition to appointing women in office as Senior Special Assistants and special assistants, his administration’s recent appointment of Mrs Amope Chokor as the state Head of Service was a practical demonstration of his firm belief in and recognition of the brilliance, intelligence and commitment of women to the development of the state.

According to him, part of the commissioner’s list released by the state government came from the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) whose nominees from the grassroots could not be altered.

He noted that women remained strategic to the achievement of his administration’s objectives in the state, adding that plans were afoot to put women in strategic positions in the state.

Abiodun, while saying that the agitations for more women in his cabinet were in line with his own personal desires, said that more women would be appointed as special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, as well as heads of boards and key agencies in the state.

This, he said, would take the state to greater heights.

“No nation or state that wants to enjoy rapid socioeconomic development can toy with the very pivotal role of women in governance.

“ The point cannot be disputed that women are nation builders whose loyalty is unparalleled. The appointments just announced are just a tip of the iceberg. In the subsequent announcements that will be made, women’s interests would be more than adequately protected.

“ In doing this, we are affirming our belief that the Ogun of our dreams is not attainable without the critical inputs of women,” he said.