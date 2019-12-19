APC unveils activities for rescheduled Rivers Congresses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Two months after it suspended the exercise in Rivers, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable of activities for its rescheduled Congresses in the state.

National Organizing Secretary of the party, Emma Ibediro in a statement Thursday in Abuja said the action was in line with the lifting of the restraining order on the Rivers State Congresses of the APC.

The timetable shows that the exercise will commence on Saturday, December 21 and end on Saturday, December 28.

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers, Isaac Abbot Ogbobula had on September 16 announced the indefinite suspension of the exercise, saying the action was “directed by the National Working Committee NWC of the party in view of the development in the Judiciary.”

A Rivers State High Court, approached by Ibrahim Umah and 22 other Rivers APC members loyal to Sen. Magnus Abe’s faction, had barred the party from going ahead with its planned wards, local government and state congresses.

