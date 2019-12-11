APC non-NWC NEC members outline solution to party crisis

…Want suspension of party leaders reviewed, more appointments

Members of the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC who are non-members of its National Working Committee NEC have asked contending forces in the party to sheathe their swords and allow peace reign in order to ensure the realization of the set objectives of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Consequently, the members have proposed two ways out of the crisis rocking the party, saying the president should appoint more of her members and other committed party men and women into various positions.

The forum also asked the leadership of the party to review various suspensions and other administrative actions it had taken against some of its leaders in time past.

The resolutions were part of a communique issued the forum after it’s meeting in Abuja and signed by its Chairman, Nelson Alapa and Secretary, Omolayo Akintola.

The communique reads; “On the 10th day of December 2019 Executive members of the above Forum met in Abuja to passionately examine the intra-party crises engineered and fueled by intrigues and conflicting political interests, we, therefore, call on all the concerned parties to put every difference behind and move the Party forward.

“Consequently, we appeal to all party leaders and stakeholders to sheath their swords majorly to allow President Mohammed Buhari and his team concentrate on the pressing national issues and policies that would promote peace, harmony, economic growth, improved security and solid foundation laying for the Next Level Agenda for our dear country-Nigeria.

“We equally suggest that the party leadership review critically various suspensions and other administrative actions which have generated crises with a view of bringing all the concerned to a round -table for harmonious resolution of such issues towards having a stronger Party that can stand the test of time.

“The Presidency is further being enjoined to ensure that Non-NWC members, Party officials, nominees/committed Party members generated from the States are fixed into Federal Boards, Agencies and Commissions within the shortest time possible.

“Finally, we heartily plead with the general public particularly the teeming supporters of APC to continue giving our President and the Party all needed embracement/ supports in this trying period until the desired stability and Nigeria of our dream is actualized”.