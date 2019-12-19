APC names Lawan, Akande, 8 others into National Reconciliation C’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— The National Working Committee, NWC, of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has named Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to head its 10-member National Reconciliation Committee.

The development, which was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday, could sound a death knell for a previous reconciliation committee announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 6, 2018.

The president had named a former Lagos State governor and one of the national leaders of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to head the committee, which was saddled with the responsibility of reconciling all contending forces within the party.

“The assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the federation,” Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had said of the Tinubu committee, which other members were not named.

Shehu said then that the former Lagos governor would select those to work with.

While not much had been heard of that committee, the APC leadership said, yesterday, that after due consultation, it had appointed a high-level 10-member National Reconciliation Committee, chaired by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

“This is in line with the November 22, 2019 resolution of the Party’s National Executive Committee NEC,” the party said.

Other members of the committee, according to the party, are the first (Interim) APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, who would serve as Vice Chairman; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase; Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Others are Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki; Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Sen. Binta Garba and Sen. John Enoh, who would serve as Secretary.

According to the NWC, the committee is empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

“The committee members will be informed of the date for inauguration,” said Issa-Onilu.

Vanguard recalls that the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum PGF, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, had in the aftermath of the 2019 general elections consistently canvassed a committee to reconcile all aggrieved leaders of the party, saying without self-healing, the ruling party won’t heal the country.

Vanguard

