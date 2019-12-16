APC lifts Akeredolu, Amosun, Okorocha, others’ suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday lifted the suspension slammed on the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Director- General of Voice of Nigeria (VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani.

The decision was a fallout of the party NWC meeting held at its national secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement issued after the meeting by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said the decision was part of its deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.

The statement said: “Through the suspension, our party has shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there is an infraction. We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party.

“We hope the concerned party members will seize this opportunity to fully reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party

“We urge them to also take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that are important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that may exist in their respective states.”

The party had suspended some of its leaders shortly after the 2019 general elections following concerns about the roles played by the said leaders in the elections.

