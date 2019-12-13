APC kicks against Delta’s Pension Bill for former governors and deputies

Describes it as panacea for economic woe

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, has kicked against the Pension Rights and Other Benefits Amendments Bill for former governors and deputy governors which was recently passed after scaling third reading at the state House of Assembly.

The bill, which also grants pension rights to former Acting Governor Sam Obi, had earlier been criticised by Deltans, who described it as exploitative and unpopular.

The APC in a statement, Friday while describing the bill as a panacea for economic woe, alleged that the bill is to enable the former Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi, who acted as a Governor for less than three months in 2011, become a beneficiary of the said law.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Sylvester Imonina in the statement, noted that the party is alerting all Deltans to what it termed as “the anti-peoples’ Executive Bill that is currently before the State House of Assembly, which is at the verge of being assented to by the Governor.”

He said: “The Bill is to enable the former Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi, who acted as a Governor for less than three months in 2011, becomes a beneficiary of the said law.

“The Delta State chapter of the APC wishes to state categorically that in line with a plethora of judicial pronouncements/authorities, anyone who occupies any position in an acting capacity in the governance of the State, is not recognized by the law as a substantive holder of the office.

“Deltans will recall that after the nullification of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan’s election in 2011, in line with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, Hon. Sam Obi was sworn in to take charge of the governance of Delta State, pending the conduct of another election. It is worthy to note that the brief stay of Hon. Sam Obi was shrouded in controversies of alleged shady deals!

“Aside from the above position of the law, the present PDP led the Government of Delta State complains of lack of funds for the execution of projects! This same Government, because of her penchant for profligacy now wants to make their partner in maladministration of the State, “super-rich” at the expense of the majority of Deltans!

“Despite the uproar and condemnation of the amendment sought by the Governor of Delta State, the State House of Assembly, today, the 11th of December, 2019, cowardly and shamelessly granted the request of the Governor by amending the said law because of the interest of only one person. This is heartlessness.

“The APC and the downtrodden Deltans call on Mr. Governor to have a rethink and withdraw his assent to that law amended/passed today by the House of Assembly. Deltans are watching to see if the Governor had not conquered shame. If he had conquered shame, then, let him sign that amended Bill into law. Posterity will judge him.

“Meanwhile, if the Governor does the unthinkable by signing that bill into law, the PDP Government should be ready to have a barrage of litigations in respect of the same. Deltans and civil societies are watching.”

vanguard