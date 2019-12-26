APC Govs hail Ganduje at 70 says, ‘he is our political pride’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have hailed their counterpart in Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the occasion of his 70th birthday, describing him as their political pride.

Speaking under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum PGF, the governors in a statement by their Chairman and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu acknowledged and commended Ganduje’s “leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria”.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at national level. As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you certainly represent our political pride!

“Once more, as we rejoice with HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also join Nigerians to celebrate this festive season and reiterate our commitment to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”, the APC Governors said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: