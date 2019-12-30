Diaspora chairmen want Akande, Odigie-Oyegun to resolve APC crises

Kindly Share This Story:

The Diaspora Chairmen Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pleaded with its two former National Chairmen to intervene and resolve the crises rocking the party in some parts of the country.

The forum made the plea in a “Save of Our Soul (SOS)” message jointly signed by 12 Diaspora Chairmen of the party on Monday and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

It was signed by Dr Philip Idaewor, Chairman, APC UK and Chairman, APC Diaspora Forum; Mr Lawal Ayoola, Chairman, APC Scandinavia and Secretary, APC Diaspora Forum; Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, Chairman, APC USA.

Others included Mr. Hammed Adefioye, Chairman, APC Ireland; Mr. Charles Michelleti, Chairman, APC Ghana; Mr. Stephen Tella, Chairman, APC Spain and Mr. Olalekan Ogunwede, Chairman, APC Germany.

They were: Mr. Olanrewaju Balogun, Chairman, APC France; Mr. David Abraham, Chairman, South Korea; Mr. Elas Abone, Chairman, APC Canada, and Tony Isama, Chairman Emeritus, APC Chairmen Forum.

The forum leaders specifically called on two former National Chairmen, Chief Adebisi Akande and Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, to mediate immediately and save the party from disintegration.

They explained that the party needed their presence, attention and intervention as fathers and elder statesmen, who were the founding leaders of the party.

The party leaders in Diaspora said they were compelled by a sense of duty and anxiety about the present state of the party concerning the issues and challenges of which they were very much conversant with.

“We fear that something should be urgently done and steps taken to bring peace, sanity and discipline back into the party.

“The APC was envisaged and dreamt of by members at the foundation will sooner than later become history as a political party in Nigeria, if.

“We are convinced that many Nigerians from the different political parties, groups, and associations gave their best to see not only the birth of this ideological movement for a progressive, social-democratic political party.

“They are in agony as they watch their hopes and emotional investment being dissipated on the altars of personal acrimonies without regard to the founding vision of this political party.

“Sirs, many Nigerians actually died in the struggle to see APC established as a force for political change for the good of Nigeria.

“Many gave selflessly of their times, intellects, finances and other material resources to ensure that this party becomes a reality,” the party leaders said.

They also called on other fathers of APC to bring all groups back to the table of its common political brotherhood, as a disciplined force for good.

According to them, the two former leaders were indeed the fathers of this party, and both led the party during its infancy.

“They had led the party through its teething age to becoming a party that became the symbol of hope for millions of Nigerians; and the vehicle which liberated the country.

“They had also brought the party from the vice grip of a corruption focussed and entrenched group, who had held sway at the time of the coming to life of the great party.

“We are troubled to no end, that unending conflicts seem to have become the order, and not just at state levels, but also at the national level.

“The house you laboured day and night to lead in the building is actually being pulled apart, and the continued building process has become totally disrupted.

“On our part, we know the cost of this movement and project to us as leaders and members of the party in the Diaspora.

“As things stand today, APC transmuting into what it was not envisioned to be, may have far more unpleasant consequences for our polity and country than anticipated.

“This is because a destabilised APC political party will reinforce the negative view of the Nigerian political leadership, and further cause disenchantment of young Nigerians to the possibilities of a better future and country.

“On the street, it is already being openly declared, by many who supported this party in the past; that APC is not different from the PDP.

“For any member of this progressive family, that should be taken for what it is: a nauseating insult.

“APC should, and is indeed in our view, be so completely distinguishable from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), just as day is known to be too different from the night and death from life,” the forum leaders said.

They noted that it was time they come together, work together and pull together to save the party from disintegration.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: