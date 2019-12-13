APC crisis not against Oshiomhole but Buhari, Marafa accuses

Former Senator, Kabir Marafa who represented Zamfara central from 2011 – 2019 has alleged that the current crisis in the All Progressives Congress with insinuations of replacing the party chairman is subtly targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

Marafa while speaking to newsmen said that some governors masterminding the crisis planned to replace the national party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole with the immediate former governor of Zamfara State, AbdulAziz Yari.

“The fight is not against Oshiomole, it is actually against the president himself. It is only that they don’t have the guts to say it now, but they will when the time is ripe,” Marafa said.

“It is evident that the plot to unseat Comrade Adams Oshiomole by a gang of President Buhari’s adversaries has thickened. This plot is merely aimed at hijacking the party structures and handing it over to Yari – who till now is the arrowhead of all the people that harbour a lot of bitterness against the president.”

Marafa who did not disclose the names of the governors behind the plot also said the masterminds were doing everything possible to ensure that President Buhari and his loyalists are unseated come 2023.

“The Governors in concert with their cronies, within and outside the party, are doing everything possible to hijack the party structures to ensure that the president and his sympathisers are edged out of power equation in 2023.”

Also warning the president, Marafa said; “Yari and his co-travellers’ stock in trade is treachery and backstabbing. The earlier the president and his men realize it and act accordingly, the better for them and the party itself,”

“Remember 2003 when the president and his party the ANPP lost the general election? While the president and his men were nursing the wound of losing the election, one of the ANPP Governors now a major pillar of Yaris support and collaborator, was sighted on national television cutting PDP Victory cake in the Villa! That is how all of them are.

“All these machinations are geared toward hijacking the party or bouncing back to relevance and once that is done, the party’s future is doomed. President Buhari should buckle up to save the party from falling into the hands of his adversaries in his own best interest, the interest of the party, and that of the nation in general.

“The party is built on justice, equity and fairness and that will surely be eluded if the likes of Yari are allowed to succeed. Make no mistake sir, those asking for Oshiomhole’s head today, are actually looking for your jugular.”

The clash between Yari and Marafa lead to the inability of the Zamafara APC to successfully conduct a primary election prior to the 2019 general election.

In lieu of this, the APC seats were automatically forfeited for the Peoples Democratic Party candidates who gathered the second-highest vote in the conducted elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria.