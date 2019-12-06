APC Crisis :Buhari, Oshiomhole, APC state chairmen meet in Aso Rock 

…Party chairmen divided over Oshiomhole’s removal plot

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the 36 State Chairmen of the party and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The meeting started at about 12pm at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, Vanguard gathered that it may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the APC national leadership and the intraparty squabble between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and this predecessor and national Chairman, Oshiomhole.

Besides, there appears to be a crack among National Working Committee members of the party, party leaders and governors on whether Oshiomhole should remain as the chairman or step aside.

Already, the State Chairman recognized by Oshiomhole faction in Edo state, Col. David Imusa retd, was allowed inside while, the one loyal to Obaseki, Anselem Ojezua was seen at the entry gate struggling to get entrance.

Oshiomhole arrived at the Presidential Villa about 11.30 am, looking excited as he responded to greetings by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS at the entrance to the Council Chambers.

The President’s meeting with the party chairmen came barely 24 hours after Buhari and APC governors also met behind closed doors at the Villa on Thursday.

One of the Party Chairmen from the South South told Vanguard in confidence that majority of the state were behind Oshiomhole.

He said that all the Chairmen from South East, South-South and North East were against the removal of the party’s national Chairman.

He further claimed that it was in South West, North Central and North West that the Chairmen are divided on the call for Oshiomhole’s sack.

